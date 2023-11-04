Top track

The Suburbs - Love Is the Law

The Suburbs

Icehouse
Sat, 4 Nov, 6:00 pm
GigsMinneapolis
Event information

6PM DOORS // 8PM SHOWTIME // $37 ADVANCE (+ fees) // 21+

Often described as a Midwest Roxy Music, The 'Burbs have been making their unique punk-pop-art-dance records and performing off and on ever since the ‘Mpls Sound’ heyday.

Founded in 1977, The Subur

Presented by Icehouse!
Lineup

The Suburbs

Venue

Icehouse

2528 Nicollet Avenue South, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55404, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

