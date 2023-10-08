DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Tre clessidre, talismani per abitare il tempo - Farout Festival

BASE Milano
Sun, 8 Oct, 10:00 am
TheatreMilano
€6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

DANIEL BLANGA GUBBAY - IMMAGINAZIONE DIASPORICA

Quali solo le forme di connessione immaginativa al di là di un’unità territoriale? Quale la sua storia, la sua potenzialità politica ma anche i rischi di lettura romantica di un territorio inaccessibile? E c Read more

Presentato da Oxa srl impresa sociale.

Venue

BASE Milano

Via Bergognone, 34, 20144 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:45 am

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.