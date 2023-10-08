DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
DANIEL BLANGA GUBBAY - IMMAGINAZIONE DIASPORICA
Quali solo le forme di connessione immaginativa al di là di un’unità territoriale? Quale la sua storia, la sua potenzialità politica ma anche i rischi di lettura romantica di un territorio inaccessibile? E c
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.