HENGE - Alpha Test 4

HENGE Alpha Test Tour (Evening Show)

Band on the Wall
Sat, 4 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsManchester
£20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

Intergalactic creators of sound, HENGE land their spaceship at Band on the Wall once more to celebrate their release of their new album, Alpha Test 4. Attention Humans! This is HENGE.

We are not from this world.

We bring you music from distant planets. Read more

Presented by Band on the Wall.

Lineup

HENGE

Venue

Band on the Wall

25 Swan St, The Northern Quarter, Manchester M4 5JZ
Doors open7:00 pm
500 capacity

