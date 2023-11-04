DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Intergalactic creators of sound, HENGE land their spaceship at Band on the Wall once more to celebrate their release of their new album, Alpha Test 4. Attention Humans! This is HENGE.
We are not from this world.
We bring you music from distant planets.
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.