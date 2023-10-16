Top track

Smile Ambassadors

Intergenerational Improvisation Night

Art Share LA
Mon, 16 Oct, 6:00 pm
About

Angel City Jazz Festival teams up with the newly established Vernacular: New Music series to present an intergenerational improvisation mashup of more than 20 veteran and emerging musicians performing eight 30 minute sets as duos and trios.

Presented by Angel City Arts.
Lineup

9
Dylan Fujioka, Vinny Golia, Nicole McCabe and 9 more

Venue

Art Share LA

801 East 4th Place, Los Angeles, California 90013, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

