DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Uncode Art Factory: Nella Mente Di Arianna

Tempio del Futuro Perduto
Sat, 14 Oct, 9:00 pm
ArtMilano
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

"Mi stupisco dell’ ordine che non comprendo, accetto la confusione che il vivere mi pone davanti. Arrivo fino alla fine del groviglio

Lo Accetto

Mi accetto

Sono confusione e delirio."

Quando abbiamo la sensazione di perderci nei labirinti della nostra Read more

Presentato da Movement APS.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Venue

Tempio del Futuro Perduto

Via Luigi Nono 7, 20154 Milano città metropolitana di Milano, Italia
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.