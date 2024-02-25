Top track

Marlo Grosshardt - Ein letztes Liebeslied

Marlo Grosshardt

Nochtspeicher
Sun, 25 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsHamburg
€20.20

About

Das Konzert wurde vom Häkken in den Nochtspeicher verlegt. Bereits gekaufte Tickets bleiben gültig.

-Marlo Grosshardt singt schön provokant über die Welt, die ihn umgibt. Der zweiundzwanzigjährige Hamburger packt seine kritischen Texte in ein raues Pop-G...

Alle Altersgruppen
Präsentiert von OHA! Music & mithör booking
Lineup

Venue

Nochtspeicher

Bernhard-Nocht-Straße 69a, 20359 Hamburg, Germany
Doors open7:00 pm

