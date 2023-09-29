DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Klub Kase is excited to present THELMA, DJ Love & Hellokt for an intimate night at The Ton of Brix.
Rising star THELMA has been making waves in the underground scene since her release of 'TRACK ID' in early 2022. The young artist’s catchy rave stab banger
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.