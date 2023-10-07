Top track

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Friendship Commanders, Sau, & Piranha Rama

Get Tight Lounge
Sat, 7 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsRichmond
$12.12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Friendship Commanders, Sau, & Piranha Rama Live at Get Tight Lounge

Friendship Commanders are a heavy duo from Nashville TN. The band is vocalist/guitarist Buick Audra and drummer/bassist Jerry Roe. Their forthcoming album, MASS, is a concept record about Read more

Presented by Get Tight Productions

Lineup

Friendship Commanders, Piranha Rama

Venue

Get Tight Lounge

1104 W Main St, Richmond, VA 23220, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

