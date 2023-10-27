DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Empathic Chamber 0.3

Spazio Fattoria
Fri, 27 Oct, 7:00 pm
TheatreMilano
Yasmine Hugonnet, presenta un esito performativo a seguito del laboratorio che vede il coinvolgimento della classe dell'ultimo anno del corso accademico di danza contemporanea coordinato da Marinella Guatterini e la collaborazione della Civica Scuola di Te

Presentato da DANAE FESTIVAL / Teatro delle Moire.
Spazio Fattoria

Via Giulio Cesare Procaccini 4, 20154 Milan Milan, Italy
Doors open7:00 pm

