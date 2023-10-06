DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Cargo x K-Pich w/ Saint Cyr, Averse, Asaya e T.Her

Cargo Container Bar
Fri, 6 Oct, 6:00 pm
GigsParis
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

K-PICH investi le Cargo ce vendredi 6 octobre pour notre dernier open air de la saison avec un invité de marque

ON DIFFUSE LES MATCHS DE LA COUPE DU MONDE DE RUGBY !!

𝗟𝗜𝗡𝗘 𝗨𝗣

__

➢ Saint Cyr

➢ Averse

➢ Asaya

➢ T.Herr

🧑‍🍳🍕

𝗙𝗢𝗢𝗗 𝗧𝗥𝗨𝗖 Read more

Présenté par WILD BUZZ AGENCY.

Venue

Cargo Container Bar

1 Port de Bercy, 75012 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.