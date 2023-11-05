DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
From real life filmmaking family The Adams Family (THE DEEPER YOU DIG, HELLBENDER) comes WHERE THE DEVIL ROAMS, an official section of the 2023 Fantastic Fest, Fantasia, and FrightFest where it won Best Film, Best Director(s), and Best WTF?! Ending!
A fam
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.