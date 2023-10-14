DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

OVERGROUND w/ RAXON, DAVID SHAW & EDOUARD!, KIMSHIES

FVTVR
Sat, 14 Oct, 11:00 pm
GigsParis
From €9.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.

Présenté par FVTVR.
Lineup

1
David Shaw, Raxon, Kimshies and 1 more

Venue

FVTVR

34 Quai d'Austerlitz, 75013 Paris, France
Doors open11:00 pm
Event ends7:00 am
1000 capacity

