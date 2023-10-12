Top track

La Bringue PINK PARTY

Les salons du NH
Thu, 12 Oct, 10:30 pm
PartyLyon
€13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

La Bringue GIRLS ONLY est de retour à Lyon en partenariat avec Girls In Lyon pour une édition PINK PARTY !

Quoi de mieux qu’une soirée GIRLS ONLY où tu peux t’habiller comme tu veux, danser à ta façon, te faire de nouvelles potes et venir seule sans crain Read more

Présenté par La Bringue et Girls in Lyon.

Lineup

Venue

Les salons du NH

6 Rue Henri Barbusse, 69008 Lyon, France
Doors open10:30 pm

