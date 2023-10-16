Top track

Reflections

New Forms / Pretending / Done / lonelyisaneyesore

Tasty Burger Harvard Square
Mon, 16 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsCambridge
$14.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Reflections
About

Come check out Pretending on tour from Portland OR.

This is a 21+ event

Presented by IBOOKTHINGS

Lineup

1
lonelyisaneyesore, Done, PRETENDING and 1 more

Venue

Tasty Burger Harvard Square

40 John F Kennedy Street, Cambridge, Massachusetts 02138, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

