Giacomo Toni & 900 Band / Giovanni Succi live

CISIM
Fri, 20 Oct, 8:30 pm
GigsLido Adriano
€9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Giacomo Toni & 900 Band / Giovanni Succi live al CISIM Lido Adriano RA

Questo è un evento 16+

Presentato da CISIM.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Giovanni Succi, Giacomo Toni

Venue

CISIM

Viale Giuseppe Parini, 48, 48122 Lido Adriano
Doors open8:30 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.