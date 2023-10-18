Top track

Crabs

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Scarlet & Sock Drawer & Masi Masi

Cafe KOKO
Wed, 18 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Crabs
Got a code?

About

Sock Drawer are a Brighton-based indie-pop duo with a forthcoming debut album produced by James Dring (Gorillaz, Jamie T, Lana Del Rey).

SCARLET is an independent artist, songwriter, producer and visual artist from South East London, creating unique conte Read more

Presented by Cafe KOKO.

Lineup

Scarlet, MASI MASI, Sock Drawer

Venue

Cafe KOKO

74 Crowndale Road, Camden, London, NW1 1NW, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
300 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.