DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
We are back with an intimate soirée in London.
For the last FUSE CLUB event of the year, we have curated a line-up of rising talents in the London techno scene. With each session, we seek to create a safe platform for Techno culture enthusiasts - artists
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.