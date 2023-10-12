DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Fern Sully, Power Walk, The Way Out and NERiMA

The Baby G
Thu, 12 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsToronto
CAD 18.97The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Indie-emo-power-pop rockers Fern Sully (Toronto/Hamilton) are finally releasing their debut 6 song EP “Better Luck Next Time” after 2 solid years of playing non-stop shows around (mostly) Ontario. Come celebrate the first full-band release of the DIY super Read more

Presented by 2524117 ONTARIO INC. (o/a) The Baby G

Lineup

Fern Sully

Venue

The Baby G

1608 Dundas Street West, Toronto, Ontario M6K 1T8, Canada
Doors open8:00 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.