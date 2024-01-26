Top track

Acquin - Bareback

Dalva & Acquin

La Boule Noire
Fri, 26 Jan 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€16.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

✭ DALVA ✭

DALVA est un artiste originaire de La Rochelle. Violoniste et guitariste, il écrit des chansons expressionnistes et orageuses d’où surgissent des mots, des phrases, qui projettent l’auditeur dans sa toile.

Présenté par La Boule Noire.

Lineup

Venue

La Boule Noire

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

