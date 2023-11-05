DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Boubacar KAFANDO, singer-songwriter, is a virtuoso of N’goni and Kora.
Afro Tala, offers multi-cultural music between Africa, East and West.
Their different influences mix between Afro Jazz and Indian ragas, all tinged with electro.
This is an 18+ event.
