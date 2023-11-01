DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Jake Worthington

Eddie's Attic
1 Nov - 2 Nov
GigsAtlanta
From $20.03The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Jake Worthington live at Eddie's Attic!

For La Porte, Texas native Jake Worthington, traditional country music has been ingrained in his DNA since childhood. Raised on his grandfather's porch performances of Ray Price, Merle Haggard, and George Jones, he

Presented by Eddie's Attic.

Lineup

Jake Worthington

Venue

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Doors open8:45 pm

