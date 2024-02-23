Top track

Alex Ferreira - Ven Que Te Quiero Ver

Alex Ferreira

The Paramount
Fri, 23 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$27.81The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Alex Ferreira - Feb 23rd, 2024

all ages | $25adv/ $30 dos

All ages

Presented by The Paramount.

Lineup

Alex Ferreira

Venue

The Paramount

2708 E Cesar E Chavez Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90033, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

