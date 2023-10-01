DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

AU PALASS

Point Ephémère
Sun, 1 Oct, 8:00 pm
PartyParis
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Venez assister à la première édition du DragShow ✨Au Palass✨ !!

Vous aurez le plaisir d’y découvrir des DragQueens multifacettes qui vous emmèneront dans leurs univers déjantés !

Jenny FromTheBlocNote, Norma Bell et Valentine Kiri seront les invitées de Read more

Présenté par POINT EPHEMERE.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Point Ephémère

200 Quai de Valmy, 75010 Paris-10E-Arrondissement, France
Doors open8:00 pm

