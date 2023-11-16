Top track

Lea G

The Courtyard Theatre
Thu, 16 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£12.10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Lea G returning to The Courtyard Theatre to celebrate the release of her new EP Separation Anxiety

This is an 18+ event

Presented by The Courtyard Theatre.

Lineup

Lea G

Venue

The Courtyard Theatre

Bowling Green Walk, 40 Pitfield St, London N1 6EU
Doors open7:00 pm

