Thanksgiving Weekender Pass

Club Space Miami
22 Nov - 27 Nov
DJMiami
$95The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Happy Thanksgiving Space Invaders! We're celebrating the spirit of the holiday by giving you this all-inclusive and exclusive pass to all Terrace shows happening Thanksgiving Weekend. Feast on four stacked shows from over a dozen delicious DJs.

Presented by Link Miami Rebels
Lineup

10
Matroda, Black V Neck, Hernán Cattáneo and 10 more

Venue

Club Space Miami

34 NE 11th St, Miami, FL 33132, USA
Doors open11:00 pm

