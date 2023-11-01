DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

C2C KIDS

OGR Torino
Wed, 1 Nov, 5:00 pm
DJTorino
€5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

01 NOVEMBRE | OGR, TORINO / EUROPA⁣⁣

⁣⁣DJ PYTHON, ALMARE, SARA BERTS, SØVN RECORDS, STEFANIA VOS⁣⁣

[L’ingresso è gratuito per tutti i partecipanti UNDER18 ed è richiesta la presenza di un accompagnatore adulto. È previsto un biglietto dal costo di €5 pe Read more

Presentato da Associazione Culturale Situazione Xplosiva.

Lineup

2
DJ Python , Almare, Sara Berts and 2 more

Venue

OGR Torino

Corso Castelfidardo, 22, 10138 Torino TO, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open5:00 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.