Kiefer + Parental

Point Ephémère
Mon, 5 Feb, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€19.08The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Rendez-vous le 05 février 2024 pour le concert de Kiefer au Point Ephémère.

Kiefer est une figure centrale de la scène musicale indépendante de Los Angeles. Son son fusionne diverses modalités de la musique noire américaine, du jazz et du R&B au hip-h...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par Super!.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Kiefer, Parental

Venue

Point Ephémère

200 Quai de Valmy, 75010 Paris-10E-Arrondissement, France
Doors open8:00 pm

