Rendez-vous le 05 février 2024 pour le concert de Kiefer au Point Ephémère.
Kiefer est une figure centrale de la scène musicale indépendante de Los Angeles. Son son fusionne diverses modalités de la musique noire américaine, du jazz et du R&B au hip-h...
