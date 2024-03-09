Top track

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Folly Group

Strange Brew
Sat, 9 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsBristol
£13.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Simple Things is proud to present Folly Group live at Strange Brew this March.

On stage, Folly Group is the sum of drums, percussion, bass, guitar, vocals and a sampler. Elsewhere, Folly Group is an amorphous creative entity, encompassing a group of frien

Presented by Simple Things Festival.

Venue

Strange Brew

10 Fairfax St, Bristol BS1, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

