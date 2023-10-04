DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Filmo Projo : Fils de Plouc

Bar à Bulles
Wed, 4 Oct, 8:00 pm
FilmParis
Selling fast
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Venez découvrir le film belge déjà culte FILS DE PLOUC, une soirée qui s’annonce en 3D…

Débile, Délirant et un brin Déviant.

C’est l’une des comédies les plus drôles, folles, exubérante et outrageante de ces dernières années.

Fils de plouc est une c Read more

Présenté par La Machine du Moulin Rouge.

Venue

Bar à Bulles

4 Cité Véron, 75018 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.