Pity Party (Girls Club) - I hope that you think of me

Pity Party (Girls Club) / Sharp Pins / Twin Coast

Cobra Lounge
Fri, 10 Nov, 6:00 pm
GigsChicago
$25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Cobra Lounge presents...

PITY PARTY (GIRLS CLUB)
w/ Sharp Pins, Twin Coast, and Brinstarr

All Ages

Presented by Cobra Lounge.
Lineup

1
Brinstarr, Twin Coast, Sharp Pins and 1 more

Venue

Cobra Lounge

235 N Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL 60607, USA
Doors open6:00 pm

