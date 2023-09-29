DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Burnaboy #IToldThem: Listening Party

Mango Night Club
Fri, 29 Sept, 11:00 pm
PartyBirmingham
£16.95The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Burnaboy Official DJ .. Spaceship Billy tour UK and Europe to present to you a DJ Music experience of the #ITOLDTHEM Album! It is a while new vibe!!!

This is an 18+ event.

Presented by High Society.

Lineup

Spaceship Billy

Venue

Mango Night Club

42 Bristol Street, Birmingham, B5 7AA, United Kingdom
Doors open11:00 pm

