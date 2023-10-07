Top track

upsammy - Being is a Stone

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

GS: Kode9, upsammy, Jon K

Le Chinois
Sat, 7 Oct, 11:45 pm
DJParis
€13.26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

upsammy - Being is a Stone
Got a code?

About

Montreuil welcomes Kode9, upsammy and Jon K for a special night of propulsive, mutant club hybrids and other full-frontal sounds.

This is an 18+ event

Presented by GS Presents.

Lineup

Jon K, upsammy, Kode9

Venue

Le Chinois

6 Place du Marché, 93100 Montreuil, France
Open in maps
Doors open11:45 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.