Blitz Playhouse - Under the Sun

Blitz Playhouse

93 Feet East
Thu, 19 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Three great new bands kicking up a storm and stomping on our stage as the nights draw in

This is an 18+ event

Presented by 93 FEET EAST LTD.

Lineup

Blitz Playhouse, Body Orchestra

Venue

93 Feet East

150 Brick Ln, London E1 6QL, U
Doors open8:00 pm
700 capacity

