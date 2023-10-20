DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Bag of Cans | London

Signature Brew Haggerston
Fri, 20 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£9.50
About

Signature Brew Haggerston present Bag of Cans as part of their UK tour.

20/10/23 - Doors at 7pm - 18+ Event

"Bag of Cans are a quintet weaving through the musical ranks on a sound described as "a gloriously surreal mix of old school indie, Weimar Berlin

Presented by Signature Brew.

Lineup

Bag of Cans

Venue

Signature Brew Haggerston

340 Acton Mews, London E8 4EA, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

