SMELLS LIKE NIRVANA

The Underworld
Sat, 13 Jan 2024, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£18.06The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

The stage is set, the lights are dimmed, and the crowd is buzzing with anticipation. As the band takes their positions, the unmistakable chords of "Smells Like Teen Spirit" fill the air. The audience erupts into a frenzy, as the band flawlessly performs a

Presented by The Underworld.

Lineup

smells like nirvana

Venue

The Underworld

174 Camden High St, London NW1 0NE

Doors open6:00 pm
Event ends10:00 pm
500 capacity
Accessibility information

