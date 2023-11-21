DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
It's Carly Rae Jepsen's Birthday and we're having a party!
LIVE BAND CARLYAOKE - oh yes, we're getting a band to learn a selection of Carly Rae's top songs to have a karaoke session to remember
SAMXEMMA- Superb hyperpop duo from Manchester. Having played
