Top track

samxemma - Didion

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Happy Birthday Carly Rae!

Windmill Brixton
Tue, 21 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

samxemma - Didion
Got a code?

About

It's Carly Rae Jepsen's Birthday and we're having a party!

LIVE BAND CARLYAOKE - oh yes, we're getting a band to learn a selection of Carly Rae's top songs to have a karaoke session to remember

SAMXEMMA- Superb hyperpop duo from Manchester. Having played Read more

Presented by Windmill Brixton.

Lineup

Pink Eye Club, Vanity Fairy

Venue

Windmill Brixton

22 Blenheim Gardens, London SW2 5BZ
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.