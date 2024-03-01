Top track

If I Had a Heart

Fever Ray

Albert Hall Manchester
Fri, 1 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsManchester
£36.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Homobloc Presents

Fever Ray Plus Support

This is an 14+ event

Presented by Homobloc.

Lineup

Fever Ray

Venue

Albert Hall Manchester

27 Peter St, Manchester M2 5QR
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

