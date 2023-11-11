Top track

I Hate Models - Beloved & Damned

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

I Hate Models, Hector Oaks, Charlie Sparks, Cera Khin, Declan James

516 S Anderson St
Sat, 11 Nov, 4:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$84.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

I Hate Models - Beloved & Damned
Got a code?

About

The rave is calling…join us on 11/11 for a supercharged night at Anderson St. With this all-star lineup, our sole focus is to leave everything on the dance floor for the night, where nothing matters but the music and community.

This is a 21+ event

Presented by Factory 93.

Lineup

2
I Hate Models, Hector Oaks, Charlie Sparks and 2 more

Venue

516 S Anderson St

516 South Anderson Street, Los Angeles, California 90033, United States
Open in maps
Doors open4:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.