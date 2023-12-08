Top track

Jozef Van Wissem, SQÜRL - The Taste of Blood

Jozef Van Wissem (NL, Incunabulum) + Hilary Woods

Circolo Gagarin
Fri, 8 Dec, 9:00 pm
€11

About

Jozef Van Wissem (NL, Incunabulum) – avantgarde, neocallical, baroque

Jozef Van Wissem è un compositore e liutista olandese, notissimo per il suo lavoro cinematografico al fianco dell’iconico Jim Jarmush (Only Lovers Let Alive). La musica che scaturisce d Read more

Presentato da Associazione di promozione sociale 26per1.

Lineup

Hilary Woods, Jozef van Wissem

Venue

Circolo Gagarin

Via Luigi Galvani, 2, 21052 Busto Arsizio VA, Italy
Doors open7:30 pm

