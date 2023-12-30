DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Patrick Nazemi Anti NYE Party

XOYO
Sat, 30 Dec, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
From £7.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

“For a lot of people this year New Years Eve is going to be too expensive and it’s often over-hyped and an anti-climax. To combat this I’ve partnered with arguably one of the best loved nightclubs in London to throw an Anti-N.Y.E Rave. I’ll be playing all...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Weird Science.

Lineup

Patrick Nazemi

Venue

XOYO

32-37 Cowper St, London EC2A 4AP
Doors open10:00 pm
800 capacity

