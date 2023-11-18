DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Jacob Bills

Sleepwalk
Sat, 18 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$14.73The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Jacob Bills is a London/NYC based multi-instrumentalist, song writer, composer and producer who's music Obscure Sounds has called "Glistening, Hypnotic..an atmosphericaly moving success". His artistic practice flows between sound, written word and experime Read more

Presented by Sleepwalk.

Sleepwalk

251 Bushwick Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11206, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

