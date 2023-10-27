Top track

Justin Martin & PillowTalk - The Gurner

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Disconic & Must Be Love Presents PillowTalk LIVE

Heartbeat
Fri, 27 Oct, 10:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$30.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Justin Martin & PillowTalk - The Gurner
Got a code?

About

DISCONIC & MUST BE LOVE PRESENT

a spooky night with

PILLOWTALK (LIVE)

feat Chase Aldridge (Better Late), Michi (Must Be Love), and Hazy (Groove Inc.)

21+ 10PM-LATE

This is an 21+ event

Presented by Disconic, Must be love, & Heartbeat.

Lineup

PillowTalk, michi, Hazy

Venue

Heartbeat

1325 Palmetto Street, Los Angeles, California 90013, United States
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.