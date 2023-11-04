DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Engatson is back à La Java !
Après un carton plein en mars dernier avec SY et Maxime DB, le crew est de retour pour frapper encore plus fort.
On reçoit la pointure from Liverpool "Lauren Losung » !
Artiste à l’origine du projet « LOLIFE », Lauren Losung
