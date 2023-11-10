Top track

Rockish Night: Cani Sciorri + Treehorn

sPAZIO211
Fri, 10 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsTorino
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

TORNA IL ROCKISH !!!

Due delle band più amate del cuneese si riuniscono allo sPAZIO211 per una serata di concerti DEVASTANTE in un viagio tra grunge, noise e post-hardcore. Sul palco CANI SCIORRI e TREEHORN chi sa, sa, chi non sa, saprà!

sPAZIO211, Pan Music

Lineup

Treehorn, Cani sciorri, Cani sciorri

Venue

sPAZIO211

Via Francesco Cigna, 211, 10155 Torino TO, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

