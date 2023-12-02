DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Origins: Jane Fitz & Vladimir Ivkovic

Night Tales
Sat, 2 Dec, 5:00 pm
DJLondon
From £6.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

The wonderful Jane Fitz joins us for our first winter outing under the Hackney Arches alongside Offen Music boss Vladimir Ivkovic. Expect a night full of rare & obscure psychedelic cuts from the master diggers.

________

important ticket information...

Presented by Night Tales & Origins Sound

Lineup

Jane Fitz, VLADIMIR IVKOVIC

Venue

Night Tales

14 Bohemia Pl, Mare St, London E8 1DU, UK
Doors open5:00 pm
800 capacity

