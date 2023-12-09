DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Prepared Guitar Ensemble ft. Creativity Explored

The Lab
Sat, 9 Dec, 2:30 pm
GigsSan Francisco
$17
About

Prepared Guitar Ensemble, a collaboration founded by San Francisco based composer Matt Robidoux in 2019 with Creativity Explored, a SF studio-based collective that partners with people with developmental disabilities to nurture and celebrate creative poten Read more

Presented by The Lab.

Lineup

Venue

The Lab

2948 16th Street, San Francisco, California 94103, United States
Doors open2:30 pm

