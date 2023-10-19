DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Mother Cell Album Release Show w/ Thoom & AFK

The End
Thu, 19 Oct, 8:00 pm
PartyBrooklyn
$11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

take a deep breath in...

⚫️Mother Cell: The Cycle Album Release Party at the End

Thursday 10/19 at 8pm

Performances By

⚫️Thoom

⚫️AFK

⚫️i.d. sus

DJ Sets From

⚫️Ladies Drink Free

Hosted By

⚫️Club Cringe

⚫️Perfectly Imperfect

Tickets $10

Presented by The End
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

1
Thoom, AFK, Ladiez Drink Free and 1 more

Venue

The End

4 Irving Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11237, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

