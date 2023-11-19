DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Au Fil Du Son invite Unicorn Rec

Sun, 19 Nov, 5:00 pm
PartyParis
Dimanche 19 novembre, le collectif Au Fil Du Son est de retour au 211. Cette fois c'est un label qui monte qui sera à l'honneur, Unicorn records. Les styles musicaux seront principalement house et techno.

Djs :

Unicorn DJs

Killou

Baco

Présenté par croixement pour tous.

Venue

211

211 Av. Jean Jaurès, 75019 Paris, France
Doors open5:00 pm

