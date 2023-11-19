DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Dimanche 19 novembre, le collectif Au Fil Du Son est de retour au 211. Cette fois c'est un label qui monte qui sera à l'honneur, Unicorn records. Les styles musicaux seront principalement house et techno.
Djs :
Unicorn DJs
Killou
Baco
Cet événement es...
