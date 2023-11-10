Top track

Maze X Massone Opening

Kindergarten
Fri, 10 Nov, 11:45 pm
DJBologna
Top track

Charonne - Astro Speed Kawasaki - Akufen Remix Immortalisé
About

Anche quest'anno Maze e Massone continuano la loro residenza al Kindergarten. Un venerdì al mese vi proporremo artisti internazionali mai esibitisi a Bologna, assieme ai nostri resident.

CHARONNE

Per il primo party, venerdì 10 Novembre, avremo il piacere

Presentato da Kinder SRL.
Lineup

Grem, Charonne, Massone Soundsystem

Venue

Kindergarten

Via Alfredo Calzoni 6, 40128 Bologna Bologna, Italy
Doors open11:45 pm

