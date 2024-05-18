Top track

Kingston

Faye Webster

SWX
Sat, 18 May 2024, 6:30 pm
GigsBristol
£24.18

About

This is a 14+ event (under 16's must be accompanied by an adult)

Presented by FKP Scorpio.

Lineup

Faye Webster

Venue

SWX

15 Nelson St, Bristol BS1 2JY
Doors open6:30 pm
1800 capacity

